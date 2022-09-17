Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.28 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.25 and a 200-day moving average of $558.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.