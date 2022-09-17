Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average is $207.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

