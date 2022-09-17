Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. 56,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,975,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Specifically, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,535.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Canoo Trading Down 10.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $682.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Canoo by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Canoo by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

