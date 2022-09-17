Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

