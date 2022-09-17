CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CACI opened at $279.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.65. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 56.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.86.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

