Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 811.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cable One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Cable One by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,029.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,282.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,312.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,020.82 and a 1-year high of $1,983.69.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

