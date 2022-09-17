Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $62.43

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,138 shares in the company, valued at $458,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 208.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

