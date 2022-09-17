Brokerages Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target at $34.28

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

