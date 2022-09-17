Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 80

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £958.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.29. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54.20 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.