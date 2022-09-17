Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich Sells 40 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,914.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,045.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,088,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.