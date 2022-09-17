Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 150 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,914.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,045.39.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

