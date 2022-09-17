Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.83 and its 200 day moving average is $520.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

