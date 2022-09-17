Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average is $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

