Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 742,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,983.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beyond Air news, COO Amir Avniel sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Carey acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 742,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,983.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,580. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 327,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

