Bath Savings Trust Co Has $8.40 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

