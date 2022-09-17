Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.