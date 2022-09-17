Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,938 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

