Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

