Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 756,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

