Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $46.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.58.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
