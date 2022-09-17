Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.87 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

