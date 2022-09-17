Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $196,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

