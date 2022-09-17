Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,913,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

