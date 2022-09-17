Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 270 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Caterpillar by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

