ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,260. The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 21158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,098.89.

ASOS Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

