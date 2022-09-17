Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 839 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $389,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 126,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $157.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

