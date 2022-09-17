Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 308 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF opened at $227.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

