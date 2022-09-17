Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

