Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

