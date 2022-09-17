Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 117 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.