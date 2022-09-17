Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.