Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

