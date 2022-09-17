Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.91 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 101,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.