Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

