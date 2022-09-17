Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $3,613,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 900.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $965,025,000 after purchasing an additional 69,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

