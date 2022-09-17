Apella Capital LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.