Apella Capital LLC Buys 293 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

