Apella Capital LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

