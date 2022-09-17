AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.2935 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

