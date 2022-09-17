AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
AU opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
