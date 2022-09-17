Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$111.21

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCA. National Bankshares downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,923,926.74. In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,923,926.74. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Insiders purchased 107,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,674 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.45. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$75.55 and a 52 week high of C$115.16.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2404922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

