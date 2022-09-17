AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:DIT opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $270.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $550.58 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 1.01%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

