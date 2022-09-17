Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,952.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

