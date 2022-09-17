Amalgamated Bank Has $11.07 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 1.8 %

SYY opened at $78.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.