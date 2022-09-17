Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

