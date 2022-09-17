Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alkami Technology by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 161,014 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

