Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 498,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

