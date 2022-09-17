AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,059 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 65,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $6,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

