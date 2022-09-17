AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,852 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

