AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,852 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.