AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 9,193 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 282,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
