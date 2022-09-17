AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 398 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IJK opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

